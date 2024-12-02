Power Outage in the St. Cloud Metro Area
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A number of people are without power Monday Morning.
Xcel Energy is reporting nearly 3,900 of their customers are without power (as of 10:20 a.m.) Most of the impacted customers are in Sartell and the northern part of the metro area.
By 11:30 a.m. power had been restored to most customers according to the Xcel Energy Power Outage map.
Get our free mobile app
The power went out around 9:30 a.m. Monday.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- St. Cloud's Foley Mansion Open for Holiday Tours
- Caribbean Grocery Store Opens on St. Cloud's East End
- St. Cloud Still Looking for Reimbursement for Trump Rally
- East End Teen Center Looking For New Home
- Clara's House Celebrates 20 Years, Expansion Plans
LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America
Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024.
Gallery Credit: Stacker