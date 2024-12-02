Power Outage in the St. Cloud Metro Area

Power Outage in the St. Cloud Metro Area

Joe Raedle, Getty Images

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A number of people are without power Monday Morning.

Xcel Energy is reporting nearly 3,900 of their customers are without power (as of 10:20 a.m.)  Most of the impacted customers are in Sartell and the northern part of the metro area.

By 11:30 a.m. power had been restored to most customers according to the Xcel Energy Power Outage map.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The power went out around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America

Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. 

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON