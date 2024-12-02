Power Outage in the St. Cloud Metro Area

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A number of people are without power Monday Morning.

Xcel Energy is reporting nearly 3,900 of their customers are without power (as of 10:20 a.m.) Most of the impacted customers are in Sartell and the northern part of the metro area.

By 11:30 a.m. power had been restored to most customers according to the Xcel Energy Power Outage map.

The power went out around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

