Portions of Lake Wobegon Trail to Close for Resurfacing

MELROSE -- Users of the Lake Wobegon Trail will encounter some closed sections this spring as crews work to resurface a portion of the trail.

Starting Monday, May 11th the trail will be closed between Sauk Centre and Melrose to prepare the project site. This section of the trail will remain closed as paving work is done from May 18th through June 5th.

Finally, a small section of the trail in Avon will be closed for work from May 21st through June 5th.

The work is weather dependent.