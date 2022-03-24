Population Growth for Tri-County Area in Past Year

UNDATED -- All three counties in the tri-county area grew in population in the last year.

The just-released United States Census numbers show the biggest local growth between April 1st, 2020 and July 1st, 2021 was in Sherburne county which added 1,891 residents, that's a 1.9 percent increase. The county population went from 97,183 in 2020 to 99,074 in 2021.

Stearns County added 655 residents, a 0.4 percent increase. The county population went from 158,292 in 2020 to 158,947 in 2021.

Benton County added 80 residents, a 0.2 percent increase. The county population went from 41,379 in 2020 to 41,459 in 2021.

Wright County is another county that saw a big jump in population gaining 3,508 people or a 2.5 percent increase.

The state as a whole gained 896 people during that same period. The state's population is now 5,707,390 up from 5,706,494.

Hennepin and Ramsey counties both saw declines in population. The two counties to our north, Todd and Morrison, lost 25 and 18 people respectively.