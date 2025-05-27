Pop Up Shop Open This Weekend in East St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A pop-up shop on St. Cloud's East End will be open again this weekend.
Sage and Salvage at 413 East St. Germain Street will be open on Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
On Saturday, there will be a demonstration starting at noon with Becky of Becky George Designs creating a Farmcore finish on a mirror.
Get our free mobile app
Sage and Salvage will have a variety of eclectic, holistic, and rejuvenated items for sale.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- NWS Confirms Tornado In Western Stearns County on Thursday
- Get Ready For A Warm Summer in St. Cloud
- Revisiting The Story Of Central Minnesota's Famous Aviator
- St. Cloud's Dream Center Seeks Support For Vital Renovations
- Construction Starting On New Eatery On St. Cloud's East End
LOOK: Can you tell the difference between these common pets?
Can you tell the difference between a hamster and a guinea pig? How about a betta and a guppy? Test your pet ID skills in our cute quiz.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz