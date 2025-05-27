Pop Up Shop Open This Weekend in East St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A pop-up shop on St. Cloud's East End will be open again this weekend.

Sage and Salvage at 413 East St. Germain Street will be open on Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Saturday, there will be a demonstration starting at noon with Becky of Becky George Designs creating a Farmcore finish on a mirror.

Sage and Salvage will have a variety of eclectic, holistic, and rejuvenated items for sale.

