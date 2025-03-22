ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Pool and darts were the games of choice at the River's Edge Convention Center this weekend. Midwest Coin Concepts is holding its 32nd Annual Players Appreciation Tournament through Sunday.

Players from across Minnesota and Wisconsin turned out to compete. Tournament Director Ryan Schleicher says the tournament is all about the friendships players have:

"I think it keeps them coming back because they love being involved in these league activities out in their local establishments and then all these players look forward to coming together at the conclusion of the league season every year with this pool and dart tournament that we run."

Schleicher says they will have about 900 people take part in events throughout the weekend. He says while pool has not changed much over the years, darts has really adapted to changing technology:

"I think that if you were to talk to the veterans that have been involved with this tournament almost since its inception back when it was at the Del-Win ballroom in St. Joe and they would have to go around and you had Valley Dart Boards that would have nothing but just a little light bulb that would illuminate your marks per round in cricket compared to the digitalized screens and hi-def that you have now with these dart boards, I can't imagine 32 years ago they thought that we could have people coming halfway around the world if they literally wanted to in a league environment."

Schleicher says technology has allowed for an explosion in dart league activity. The tourney has singles, doubles, and team matches running throughout the weekend in both pool and darts.

