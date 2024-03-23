Pool And Darts Galore At River’s Edge This Weekend
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Pool and Darts were the games of choice at the River's Edge Convention Center this weekend. Midwest Coin Concepts is holding its 31st Annual Players Appreciation Tournament from Thursday through Sunday.
Over 2,000 people attended the tourney from across Central Minnesota and Wisconsin. Tournament Director Ryan Schleicher says the players look forward to it every year:
"So yeah, all these players put this on their calendar. It was kind of a shame when we lost it, you know, for a few years because of COVID and so the excitement surrounding it now that we've been able to bring it back last year and now again this year is second to none."
He says the tournament is fun but ends up being some really long days for everyone involved:
"This isn't like a 100-meter dash, this is an endurance factor and most of these pool players that are going to be here that started at eight o'clock this morning for team, many of these folks will still be shooting at one o'clock this morning so it's a very long day for a lot of these folks."
Schleicher says they have 71 dart boards and 52 pool tables on hand for the tournament which has singles, doubles, and teams in both pool and darts. The tourney wraps up at about 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.
