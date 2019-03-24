MCC Holds 29th Annual Pool & Dart Tournament [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- Nearly 4,000 people packed into the River’s Edge Convention Center last week.

Midwest Coin Concepts held their 29th annual Pool and Dart Players Tournament Thursday through Sunday.

The four-day event boasted 76 dart boards, 60 pool tables, and a variety of games for singles, doubles, and teams. MCC Co-owner Terry O’Hara and his brother started the event back in 1990.

We started off when darts actually became real popular, back in 1990 actually was our first year.

First and second place winners in each division received plaques and cash prizes. O' Hara says the players must be part of a regular season league to qualify for the competition.

This is kind of the superbowl for all of our players. You have to play so many weeks in league in order to qualify for this and this is their big year-end superbowl. A lot of people will take vacations, plan vacations around this.

The final day of the tournament also included a young and young at heart event for kids and older adults at a variety of skill levels.