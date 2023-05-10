Police: Wanted Man Barricades Himself Inside Waite Park Home

Sarah Mueller, WJON

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A wanted man has allegedly barricaded himself inside a home in Waite Park.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of the 100 block of 2 1/2 Street North.

Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud says they are attempting to serve a search warrant on a wanted felon who locked himself inside.

Police are trying to get him to surrender. You're asked to stay out of the area.

 

 

