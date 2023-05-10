Police: Wanted Man Barricades Himself Inside Waite Park Home
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A wanted man has allegedly barricaded himself inside a home in Waite Park.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of the 100 block of 2 1/2 Street North.
Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud says they are attempting to serve a search warrant on a wanted felon who locked himself inside.
Police are trying to get him to surrender. You're asked to stay out of the area.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Sartell Police Restarting K9 Program
- Hemker Zoo Opens for the Season
- Sartell Student on National Kids Magazine
- Sartell School District Finds Interim Superintendent
- LGS Electronics Seizing Opportunity with Construction