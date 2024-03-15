Police: St. Cloud Man Attacked Ex-Girlfriend in Willmar
WILLMAR (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man is accused of traveling to Willmar and assaulting his ex-girlfriend.
Willmar police say at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday they were called to a home in the 400 block of 8th Street Southwest on a report of an assault.
Officers learned that the man was still inside the home. While searching the home, officers found the suspect barricaded in a closet on the 2nd floor and had information he may be armed with a knife.
Officers also determined that he was wanted on two felony warrants for fleeing a police officer and a controlled substance crime. Officers attempted to negotiate and de-escalate but the suspect remained enraged and violent. Due to the violent behavior of the suspect and being barricaded in the home, the Willmar Police Department SWAT team was paged for assistance. Continued negotiations were unsuccessful.
The Willmar police department SWAT team used chemical irritants to bring the suspect under control and arrest him. He was medically cleared and then brought to the Kandiyohi County Jail.
