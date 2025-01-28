Police Search for Suspects After Attack in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Police are looking for three people who attacked a man as he was getting off work.

Sauk Rapids Police Chief Perry Beise says on Saturday just before 10:00 p.m. officers responded to an assault at 37 Benton Drive North in the parking lot outside Black and Blue Tattoo.

The victim is an employee of the business and had just been leaving when three unknown men wearing dark clothing approached him and struck him in the head. The suspects ran off after the attack.

The victim was treated by Mayo Ambulance and released at the scene. Beise says the victim did not want officers to investigate the attack.

Officers unsuccessfully searched the area for the suspects. It does not appear to be a random attack and there is no danger to the community.

If anyone has any information about the assault or the suspects you are encouraged to contact the Sauk Rapids Police Department.

