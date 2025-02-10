Stearns County Polar Plunge in Avon this Saturday

Stearns County Polar Plunge in Avon this Saturday

Sarah Mueller, WJON

AVON (WJON News) -- People from all over central Minnesota will be taking the plunge this Saturday.

The annual Stearns County Polar Plunge is at noon at Avon Beach.

Sarah Mueller, WJON
loading...

It's a fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota. Sheriff Steve Soyka says his office has been involved with the event and the organization for a long time.

We have a deputy who's assigned as a liaison to attend meetings, he's been very good at it and has gotten much more involved in it, he's on the planning committee, and this summer the international games are going to be held in the metro area so he's going to be working at that event.

Last year the Stearns County Polar Plunge raised $69,000. This year's goal is $70,000. According to their website, the 271 registered plungers have raised over $39,000 so far.

Sarah Mueller, WJON
loading...
AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The Stearns County Polar Plunge has raised over $1.26 million in its 17-year history.

Across Minnesota, there are 20 total locations and one virtual plunge.  Over 14,600 plungers have raised a total of more than $2.7 million so far.

Rochester's Polar Plunge had over 900 participants participate in the event at Foster-Arend Park on Sunday. The top business donor contributed over $45,000, while the top individual raised more than $25,000. Organizers report that this year's event in Rochester raised $272,000 for Special Olympics.

Future Polar Plunges:
Alexandria - February 22nd
Anoka County - February 22nd
South Metro - February 22nd
Brainerd - March 1st

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Relive the ’90s in These Iconic Photos

These photos capture the good, the grungy, and the groundbreaking moments that defined the ’90s and left their mark on history and pop culture.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON