Podcast; Voices For Veterans 10-17-18 [AUDIO]

Today on WJON's Voices for Veterans segment I talked with Barry Venable (Public Affairs Officer from the St. Cloud V.A.) and Bob Behrens (President of St. Cloud Stand Down). We talked about St. Cloud Stand Down's upcoming event Friday October 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for veterans at the St. Cloud Armory. Bob described what St. Cloud Stand Down is and what their mission is. Listen to the conversation below.

St. Cloud Stand Down meets every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at their location in St. Joseph behind Larry's Trucking. Learn more about St. Cloud Stand Down on their facebook page.