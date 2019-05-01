Pinterest Comes to Life: Pinners Conference and Expo

MINNEAPOLIS -- Your Pinterest board will come to life this weekend. The second annual "Pinners Conference and Expo" is Friday and Saturday at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Co-Founder Roxanne Bennett says if you've seen it on Pinterest you'll likely see it at the show.

Over the course of the two days, we're going to have 108 workshops on popular Pinterest trends, in addition to a full shopping floor. We'll have 200 exhibits with all the great supplies and cool things you can do and buy right there on the floor.

Last year's conference drew over 7,000 Pinterest fans, and this year they are expecting over 10,000 to attend.

Minneapolis is one of six cities to host a Pinners Conference and Expo.

The hours on Friday are from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday it's 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Tickets to get in start at $8, with additional charges based on the classes you sign-up for.