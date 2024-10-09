Pilot Okay After Plane Crashes Into Northern Minnesota Lake

REMER (WJON News) -- A pilot is okay after his plane crashed into a northern Minnesota Lake.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Tuesday at about 2:00 p.m. on the southern end of Inguadona Lake in Trelipe Township near Remer.

Several witnesses were able to rescue the 56-year-old man from Texas who was the only occupant.

The initial investigation indicates that the airplane is a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources contracted fire suppression aircraft that was completing a proficiency flight, which are completed routinely to meet minimum flight hours each month when it crashed into the lake.

The pilot was treated on scene for minor injuries with no further treatment required.

Get our free mobile app

Recovery efforts to retrieve the aircraft and components are ongoing.

READ RELATED ARTICLES