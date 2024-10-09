Pilot Okay After Plane Crashes Into Northern Minnesota Lake

Pilot Okay After Plane Crashes Into Northern Minnesota Lake

Max Fleischmann on Unsplash

REMER (WJON News) -- A pilot is okay after his plane crashed into a northern Minnesota Lake.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Tuesday at about 2:00 p.m. on the southern end of Inguadona Lake in Trelipe Township near Remer.

Several witnesses were able to rescue the 56-year-old man from Texas who was the only occupant.

The initial investigation indicates that the airplane is a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources contracted fire suppression aircraft that was completing a proficiency flight, which are completed routinely to meet minimum flight hours each month when it crashed into the lake.

The pilot was treated on scene for minor injuries with no further treatment required.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Recovery efforts to retrieve the aircraft and components are ongoing.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Cool Car Features We Kind of Miss

Kids these days don't know what they're missing out on! But hey, let's be real, some of those old car features were pretty awesome. Yeah, they might've been a bit risky and even tried to kill us, but they made our rides feel way cooler.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON