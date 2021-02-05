Pickup Catches Fire on Pearl Lake

MARTY – No one was hurt when a pickup truck caught fire Wednesday night on Pearl Lake in rural Stearns County.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received several phone calls about the fire just before 8:00 p.m. When deputies and the Kimball Fire Department arrived on the scene, located just east of Marty, they found a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup fully engulfed about 200 yards east of the shore.

The owner of the truck and fish house, 60-year-old Bernard Gregory of Kimball, said the incident occurred as he was working to get his fish house un-stuck from the ice. As Gregory was working the fish house loose, he noticed a small fire under the engine compartment.

Gregory told deputies he attempted to extinguish the fire by throwing snow on it, but soon went to his home on the lake to get a fire extinguisher. He returned to find his truck fully engulfed in flames.

The Kimball Fire Department extinguished the fire. There were no injuries reported.