Pick-Up Driver Hurt in Collision With Overturned Truck

FORT RIPLEY (WJON News) -- A man was hurt when the pick-up he was driving slammed into an overturned truck.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 2:30 a.m. Monday on Highway 371 in Ripley Township in Morrison County.

A box truck was going north on the highway when it began to fishtail. The truck overturned blocking both lanes of the highway. A pick-up then crashed into the box truck.

Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Brill of Fort Ripley was taken to the hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

The box truck driver 35-year-old Luis Escalante of Osseo was not hurt.

READ RELATED ARTICLES