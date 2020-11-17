Phyllis Kaproth, 83, Foley

November 19, 1936 ~ November 10, 2020

Phyllis Kaproth, age 83 of Foley passed away November 10, 2020 at Country Manor Senior Community, Sartell.

Phyllis Marie Kaproth was born November 19, 1936 in Clear Lake to Felix and Alice (Russel) Sakry. She married John C. Kaproth on May 5, 1953 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. The couple lived and farmed all of their married lives in St. George Township, Benton County. Phyllis worked and bowled at Len's Lanes in Foley for many years. She also worked as a nurses assistant at the Foley Elementary School until her retirement. She enjoyed crocheting and embroidery, some of her work was donated to the St. Lawrence Church 4th of July picnic. Phyllis loved fishing with her family and was an avid gardener and bird watcher. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the: Poor Clares, 421 4th Street, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379. Memorial cards may be mailed to: Foley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 307, Foley, MN 56329.

She is survived by her children: Peggy (Steven Lee) Kaproth, Minneapolis; Joan McDonald, Delmar, Delaware; Chuck (Suzanne Schueller) Kaproth, Foley; Debbie (Dale) Barbour, Kinder, Louisiana; Doug Kaproth and Tiffany Kaproth of Minneapolis. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren as well as sisters and brother; Marge Hall, Pat Simmons and Duane Sakry. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, John and great grandsons, Seth and Scott and son-in-law, Richard.