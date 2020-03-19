Phyllis H. Gabriel, 96, St. Cloud

July 12, 1923 - March 18, 2020

Due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the safety of the general public, services will be held privately for Phyllis H. Gabriel, age 96, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Ridgeview assisted living. Burial will take place in St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery in Brandon.

Phyllis was born on July 12, 1923 in Evansville to Nicholas and Lena (Stariha) Schwartz. She married Andrew Gabriel on October 2, 1945 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Brandon. She lived in Breckenridge, Fargo, Brandon, and then St. Cloud since 1986. Phyllis was a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Christian Women, the St. Cloud Eastside V.F.W. #Post 4847 Auxiliary, and the Waite Park American Legion Unit #428 Auxiliary.

She enjoyed playing cards, knitting, cooking, baking, and traveling. Phyllis especially loved spending time with her family.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Kathy (Dale) Johannes of St. Cloud, James (Ellen) Gabriel of Baltimore, Maryland; grandchildren, Kim, Jessica, Andrew, Andy, and Lisa; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Andrew in 1950; and sisters Dolores, Florence, and Frankie.