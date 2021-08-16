Phillip J. Gottwald, 87, Paynesville

May 31, 1934 - August 12, 2021

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Phillip J. Gottwald, age 87, of Paynesville who passed away Thursday August 12 at the Paynesville Health Care Center (Koronis Manor). Reverend Aaron Nett will officiate. Entombment will take place in the St. Louis Parish Mausoleum. Visitation will begin after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Phillip was born May 31, 1934 in Lake Henry, MN to Joseph and Angela (Weidner) Gottwald. He attended school and farmed until he served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean Conflict. He married Anna “Margot” Lang on June 16, 1956 in Contwig, Germany. They returned to farm in the Lake Henry area until 1975 when they moved to Paynesville. He then owned and operated Gottwald Oil Company from 1973 until retirement in 1994. He was a member of Lake Henry American Legion.

Phillip enjoyed old cars, old tractors, trips to the casino and playing cards. His family remembers his special devotion to the rosary which he prayed throughout the day. He loved visiting with people, especially his grandchildren.

Phillip is survived by his children Lucy Hoppe of Eden Valley, Martin (Troyce) of Kennedy, AL, Judy (Bob) Wander of Paynesville, Edward of Kennedy, AL, and Ursula (Ronald) Ruhland of Eden Valley, daughter-in-law Jane Mattonen 24 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, one great great granddaughter, and brother Leo of Miles City, MT.

Preceding Phillip in death were his parents, wife Margot, son Joseph, grandson Brandon Hoppe, brothers Gregor, Herbert, Albert, Vincent and Joseph “Jim” and sisters Elizabeth Clement, Marcella Irby, Marie Gottwald, Ursula Schramel and Eleanor Maus.