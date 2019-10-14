Philip J. (Phil) Moeller, 83, Foley

May 29, 1936 - October 13, 2019

Philip J. (Phil) Moeller, 83, of Foley, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday October 13, 2019 at The Gardens at Foley, Nursing Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Duelm. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial with Military Honors will be in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Friday, October 18 at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church on Saturday. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 PM followed by the Knight's of Columbus Rosary at 6:30 PM Friday evening at the funeral home.

Phil was born on May 29, 1936 to Leo and Eulalia (Goenner) Moeller in St. Cloud, MN. He married Kathy Emslander on May 18,1959 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. Together they proudly raised 9 beautiful children. He worked for Joe Sakry Gravel, Bert Baston Chevrolet, St. Cloud Reformatory and was a member of the Minnesota National Guard. He was the owner/operator of Moeller Trucking, Inc, and hauled milk for the Gilman Co-op Creamery. After retiring from trucking, he worked for Willmar Poultry Company and Ray Thompson Excavating. He was a longtime part-time bus driver for the Foley School District. He loved being a farmer, finding great joy in working the land and raising cattle. Farming was his love and passion.

Phil loved going to auctions; over the years he acquired an interesting array of treasures and a wonderful collection of tractors, including his favorite, a 1926 Rumely Oil Pull. He enjoyed hunting, bowling, playing Ten and a Half, and spending time with his kids and grandkids. He was extremely proud of his American Red Cross blood donor pins, representing over 16 gallons of blood donated. He was a charter member of the Duelm Knights of Columbus, Father Pierz 4th Degree Assembly and Honor Guard.

Phil had a terrific gift of adding gusto to any story he told. He was a man of strong faith and morals. He made daily Mass a requisite for living in his retirement. He was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. Dementia took his mind, but not his spirit.

Phil is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kathy; children, Jim (Roseann), Rice; Lynn (Steve) Grow, Sartell; Karen (Ivan) Weber, Albertville; Peggy (Doug) Thompson, Melrose; Nancy (Rick) Gubash, Scotts Valley, CA; Dean (Lori); Dale (Tara), Becker; Daryl (LIsa), North Branch; and Nick, Clear Lake. He is also survived by his sister, Lois Allen of Deer River, MN, 24 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren (with another on the way), numerous nieces and nephews, in-laws,family and friends.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents, brother, David and grandson, Robert Philip O’Neil.

The family wishes to thank The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center Memory Care Unit and CentraCare Hospice for their compassionate care of our beloved husband and dad.