Peggy A. Backlund, 65, Waite Park

December 15, 1954 - December 8, 2020

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Peggy A. Backlund, age 65 of Waite Park who passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Peggy was born on December 15, 1954 in Duluth, Minnesota to Wesley and Ruth (Schouviller) Backlund. She grew up in Grand Marais. Peggy worked in Hawaii as a secretary for Kamehameha Schools. She married Juan Carlos Ortega Saez on May 24, 1996 in Mexico City, Mexico. Peggy worked for the State Department for many years, stationed in Athens, Greece; Quito, Ecuador; Budapest, Hungary; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; then Mexico City, Ciudad Juarez and Guadalajara, Mexico. After retiring in Washington D.C. with a Meritorious award Peggy lived in Bend OR, and then moved to Waite Park.

Peggy enjoyed jumble, dancing, ballet, traveling with Juan Carlos, and her cats.

She is survived by Juan Carlos; sisters, Kaye Backlund of Princeton, Lori (Mark) Sundman of Rogers, Maralee (Clinton) Park of Bend, OR; nieces (daughters of Lori), Jamie (Dan) Hedburg, Brianna (Mitch)Collins; great nieces and nephews; and best friend Carol Cochran.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents.