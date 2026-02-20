PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Paynesville.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday on Highway 23. One vehicle was traveling west on the highway while the second vehicle was traveling south on 293rd Avenue when they collided.

Ninety-three-year-old Geraline Heitke of Paynesville and her passenger, 91-year-old Ruby Elmhorst of Paynesville, were both taken to CentraCare Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Thirty-six-year-old Zachary Haaf of Paynesville was also taken to CentraCare Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol was assisted by Mayo Ambulance, Paynesville Fire and Police, and CentraCare Ambulance.