October 11, 1955 - January 3, 2026

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM on Monday, January 12, 2026, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

A memorial service with time for sharing stories will follow at 5:30 PM. Paul C. Theis, age 70, of Sartell, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, January 3, 2026.

Paul was born on October 11, 1955, in San Antonio, Texas, to Raymond and Gertrude (Worm) Theis. He graduated from Yuma High School in 1974 and later moved to Minnesota where he attended St. Cloud State University. Paul dedicated his career to Information Technology, serving as a Server Administrator for Saint John’s University and the College of Saint Benedict.

Upon retirement, Paul fully embraced his passion for beekeeping. He managed over 500 hives at the peak of his work, raising queen bees and producing local honey. In recent years, he continued his craft on a smaller scale, maintaining a “reasonable” 100 hives.

Paul was a man of the outdoors and a talented craftsman. He found peace in nature, whether he was gardening, fishing, snowmobiling, or tending to the Koi pond he built. He was also a skilled woodworker who took great pride in the homes he built alongside his brothers. Above all, Paul’s greatest joy was his family; he cherished every moment spent with his children and grandchildren.

Paul is survived by his wife, Marilyn Stanley; his children, Mindy (Chris) Fillmore, Mitchell (Stephanie) Theis, Christopher (Heather) Stanley, Holly Morehouse, Hope (Nate) Johnson, and Robert (Melissa) Stanley; 30 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his siblings: Tom (Charlene) Theis of Freeport; Fred (Nancy) Theis of Lake Village, AR; Wayne (Sandy) Theis of Kingwood, TX; Linda Beauchamp of Westcliffe, CO; Gene (Dana Wysong) Theis of Littleton, CO; Debbie (Jeff) Zehrer of Joplin, MO; Tim Theis of San Antonio, TX; and Rick (Diane) Theis of San Antonio, TX.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Gertrude; and his siblings and their spouses: Terry Theis, Ronald Theis, Jim Beauchamp, Kathy and Ken Hoeschen, Kevin Theis, and Joyce Theis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.