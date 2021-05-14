Paul M. Mergen, 60, Sartell

November 13, 1960 - May 13, 2021

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Paul M. Mergen, 60, of Sartell will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Paul passed away peacefully with family by his side, on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. For five years Paul bravely fought AITL; a rare form of Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Inurnment will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, both at St. Francis Xavier Gathering Space in Sartell. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home.

Paul was born on November 13, 1960 in St. Cloud to George and Irene (Imdieke) Mergen. He graduated from Apollo High School, and from St. Cloud Technical College with a degree in accounting. Paul married Amy L. Schreiner on September 3, 1983 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. They lived in Waite Park for ten years and then made their permanent home in Sartell. Paul worked in customer service/in-house sales at Fingerhut for many years, then at Appert’s Foodservice and lastly at Performance Foods in Rice. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish and the Waite Park Moose Lodge #1400.

Paul was a lifelong baseball fan. He’d been a Babe Ruth Baseball coach, he played softball for Bauer Electric, and cheered on the Twins to the end. He loved watching all sports – especially NASCAR. Paul enjoyed hunting with his brother Rick, brothers-in-law Richard and Mike, friends, and his hunting dog, Duke. He will be warmly remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor, and his devotion to friends and family. He was always there to lend a hand and to share his famous grilling skills.

He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Amy; daughter, Jessica Mergen of Sartell; mother, Irene Mergen of Waite Park; siblings, Gail (Mike) Fitzpatrick of Eden Prairie, Bonnie (Jim) Werner of Parkville, Missouri, Rick of Waite Park and Maria (Joe) Popp of Menifee, California; in-laws, Carol (Dale) Chisholm, Richard Sauer, David (Karen) Schreiner, Kevin (Deb) Schreiner, Cindy (Archie) Kantor; nieces and nephews, Carl & Nathan Werner, Abby (Werner) Zink, Laura & Sara Fitzpatrick, Steve & Mark Chisholm, Joe Sauer, Jeff & Greg Schreiner, Jennifer Stevens, Hemi Perlberg and Quint Schreiner; and many friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his father, George; parents-in-law, Edmund and Lucille Schreiner; and sister-in-law, Dianne Sauer.

A heartfelt thank you to all of the care providers at the Mayo Clinic, the Gift of Life Transplant House, and Quiet Oaks Hospice House. We would also like to thank the many friends and family who have been praying for Paul and our family during this journey.