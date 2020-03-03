Patsy M. Genz, 71, St. Cloud

March 21, 1948 - March 2, 2020

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Patsy M. Genz, age 71 of St. Cloud who passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at her home with family and friends by her side. Reverend Linda G. Tenneson will officiate. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will take place from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Monday at the Church. She was born to the late Pat and Fran (Reisch) Aldrich on March 21, 1948 in Bemidji, Minnesota. Patsy graduated from Tech High School in 1966 and received her Business Management degree from Anoka-Ramsey Community College in 1985.She married Dave Genz in 1966 and they lived together in the Twin Cities for 25 years before returning to St. Cloud. Together, they revolutionized the sport of ice fishing. They created the first flip over style ice fishing shelter, the Fish Trap, with Patsy at the sewing machine stitching the first 100 canvases.

Patsy was a kind and loving woman who always welcomed you with open arms. Whenever you walked in the door you were greeted with the smell of fresh baked goods, coffee, good conversation and the invitation to challenge her to a game.

Patsy is survived by her daughters, Missy (Clark) Davis and Kathy (Tom) Roberts; grandchildren, Aspen (Andrew Imig) Roberts and Jesse Roberts; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Rodney Aldrich.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes people to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame and Museum.