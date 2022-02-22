Patricia “Pat” Zenner, 98, Sauk Rapids

May 18, 1923 - February 19, 2022

attachment-Pat Zenner loading...

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Holy Spirit Church in St. Cloud for Patricia “Pat” Zenner, 98 who passed away February 19 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Joe Herzing will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour prior to serves at the Church on Friday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Patricia was born on May 18, 1923 in Hancock, MN to August and Catherine (Kraemer) Mecklenburg. She married Vernon H. Zenner on April 9, 1947 at Assumption Catholic Church in Morris, MN and they were blessed with two children Thomas Joseph and Cathy Jean. Patricia graduated from Hancock High School and attended St. Cloud Teacher’s College where she mastered in music education. She taught piano and organ for 25 years.

Patricia was very involved with her community especially the March of Dimes, where she served for 53 years . She served at local, state and national levels and was the recipient of many awards for outstanding volunteer leadership. She was a Charter Member of National Council of Volunteers, she was on the National Honor Roll for volunteers, in 2002 she received the National Award for 50 years of dedicated service to the March of Dimes Mission and was the National Liaison to General Federation of Women’s Clubs State Liaison to FLA/FHA and Women of Today.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, fishing for sunfish and dancing. She had a tremendous love of music and was a wonderful wife, mother and loyal friend to many. May she dance with the love of her life, Vern, her loving husband, into eternity.

Patricia is survived by her children Tom (Dianne) of St. Cloud and Cathy (Vic) Zenner-Loehrer of Kirkland, WA, step-grandchildren; Kendra (Chip) Evanoff, Jeremy Doll, step-great grandchildren; Colton and Kassidy Evanoff. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Vern in 2014 and brother Ron Mecklenburg.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Cloud Hospital’s Comfort Care Team for their kind and loving care of Patricia in her final days.

Memorials are preferred to the March of Dimes or Holy Spirit Church.