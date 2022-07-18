Patricia “Pat” L. Kropp, 69, Sauk Rapids

August 12, 1952 - July 15, 2022

Services will be at a later date for Patricia “Pat” L. Kropp, age 69, who passed away Friday at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Pat was born August 12, 1952 in Detroit Lakes to Major General Edward William and Doris Maxine (Brahmer) Waldon. She graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School in 1970 and attended the St. Cloud Business College. Pat married Robert Kropp on April 12, 1975 and they divorced on September 14, 1982. She then married John Hall on April 27, 2002 in Las Vegas. Pat worked as a Medical Transcriptionist for the St. Cloud Medical Group for 36 years. She enjoyed Bingo, jigsaw puzzles, and spending time with family and friends. She was kind, sweet, and was very proud of her son and grandson.

Survivors include her son, Michael (Ashley) Kropp of Eagan; grandson, Daxon Kropp; and sister, Nancy Johnson of Sartell. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Hall; and, sister, Gail Eidenschink.