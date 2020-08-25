Patricia “Pat” J. Martinson, 83, Sauk Rapids

December 30, 1936 - August 23, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Patricia “Pat” J. Martinson, age 83, who passed away Sunday surrounded by her family at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church.

Patricia Joan Martinson was born December 30, 1936 in St. Cloud to Wenceslaus “Walter” & Theophelia (Woyak) Augustinack. She lived in Sioux Falls, SD before moving back to the St. Cloud/Sauk Rapids area in 1965. Pat worked as a secretary for Rex Granite, NSP, St. Cloud Public Library, Watkins Industry, and Lantz Lenses. She volunteered at Whitney Senior Center. Pat was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She enjoyed music, Bingo, crafts, flowers, drawing, decorating, cooking, and playing the accordion. Pat was a creative, artistic, loving, caring, energetic, tough, independent, and strong-willed woman. She was known for her potato salad. Pat enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Pat is survived by her sons, David (Estrella) of Anchorage, AK, Brian (Krista Scott) of Arlington, TX, and Kevin (Brenda) of Sauk Rapids; sister and brother, Carol Dunn of Plymouth and Phil (Cathy) Augustinack of Brooklyn Park; grandchildren, Travis, Bryanna, Jessica, Molly, Sadie, Duncan, and Catrina; and great grandchildren, Ryder, Dylan, Axten, and Forrest. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Loretta Debrobander; and brothers, George, Walter, and Ray Augustinack.

Memorials are preferred.