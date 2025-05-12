Patricia L. Kosel, 87, St. Joseph

November 12, 1937 - May 6, 2025

Patricia Louise Kosel, 87, of Cambridge, passed away on May 6, 2025 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, leaving behind a legacy of love, warmth, and cherished memories.

Born on November 12, 1937, in St. Cloud, MN, Patricia was the beloved daughter of Norbert and Lucille (Canfield) Zenner. A graduate of St. Cloud Technical High School (Class of 1955), she began her career as a bank teller before meeting the love of her life, Marcel Kosel. The two married in 1959 and together raised three wonderful sons, who were their pride and joy.

Patricia enjoyed a fulfilling career as an office assistant in the Public Relations Department at St. Cloud State University, where she formed lasting connections with her work-study students, keeping in touch with many long after graduation. Known affectionately as “Patty”, she was a compassionate and social soul who found joy in cooking, tending to her flower beds, and gathering with loved ones. She especially treasured Kosel and Zenner family reunions, summer vacations at the lake, outings with her younger sisters, and travels with her sister-in-law, Linda Kosel. Above all, Patricia found the greatest happiness in spending time with her husband, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, and many dogs over the years, most recently her grand dog, Daisy.

She is survived by her children, Charles (Mary) Kosel of Minnesota City, Terry Kosel (Cindy Pryzbilla) of Minneapolis, and Tim (Deanne) Kosel of Cambridge; her beloved grandchildren, Hannah, Zachary, Victoria, Olivia, and Audrey; and her dear sisters, Cheryl (Zenner) Kalis and Phyllis (Zenner) Seitz.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, six siblings, and her husband, Marcel Kosel.

Heartfelt gratitude is extended to the compassionate staff at Walker Vivie Senior Living in Cambridge, Samatha Griffrow, NP, from Genevive Care, and the dedicated team at Abbott Northwestern Hospital for their care and support.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 30th, 2025, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph, MN, with visitation one hour prior. Inurnment will be held at the Minnesota Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph, MN.

