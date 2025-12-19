May 30, 1926 – December 17, 2025

On December 17, 2025, the Lord was taking attendance in heaven and Patricia Hill, 99, who resided at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud, MN said “I’m here.” She will be remembered and deeply missed as a cherished friend, educator, and a woman of deep faith who led by quiet example.

Pat was born in Caledonia, MN on May 30, 1926 to Mathew and Louise (Klug) Hill. She dedicated her life to teaching and counseling students, and left a lasting impression in many students’ lives proven by the many Christmas cards she received from them. She graduated from St. Teresa’s College in Winona, and began her teaching career in Brewster, MN in 1948, then in Waseca before moving to St. Cloud in 1954. In St. Cloud she taught Language Arts and Latin at Tech High School. In 1963 Pat became Dean of Girls at Tech. From 1981-87 she was a Counselor at Cathedral High School as well as an Administrative Aide at Tech. During her time teaching in St. Cloud, she earned a Master’s Degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Minnesota and another Master’s Degree in secondary school counseling from St. Cloud State University.

She was an avid Vikings fan, loved to watch Jeopardy, and travel the world. She was skilled at bowling, playing pool, and golf – even getting a hole in one! She served as president of the Eta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma (a professional women’s organization) and was an active member for 70 years. She was a dedicated and active member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, the American Association of University Women, and many other educational and civic associations. Pat enjoyed and spent many hours on family genealogy.

Pat is survived by her four nephews, Jerome Hill (Mary), Joseph Hill (Jan), Mathew Hill (Jack), and Owen Hill (Lisa). She is preceded in death by her sister, Betty; her brother, Robert; and her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday December 20, 2025 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Visitation will be in the Church at 10:00 AM prior to the service. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Burial will take place at the Calvary Cemetery in Caledonia, MN at a later date.

A special thank you to the staff and volunteers at Quiet Oaks Hospice House and St. Benedict’s Senior Community for their compassionate and loving care of Pat.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made in Pat’s memory to Quiet Oaks Hospice House (quietoakshospicehouse.org). Or donations can be made to the Eta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma by check, payable to DKG, with Pat’s name in the memo line, then mail to Jamie O’Rourke, DKG Treasurer, 8411 Ivy Place, Rice, MN 56367. Thank you in advance for your generosity, no cards will be sent.