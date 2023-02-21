Patricia A. Riebel, 72, Big Lake

December 16, 1950 - February 19, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 27, 2023 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Big Lake for Patricia A. Riebel, age 72, of Big Lake who died Sunday February 19, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her family. Rev. Michael Kellogg will officiate and burial will be in MN State Veteran’s Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake and one hour prior to the services on Monday at the church in Big Lake. The rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home in Big Lake.

Patricia was born December 16, 1950 in St. Cloud to Kenneth D. & Teresa M. (Schreder) Robak. She married Richard F. Riebel on February 5, 1970 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Foley. Pat worked as a home health aide for Wright County for many years. She was a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Big Lake and Becker where she was active in Faith in Action. She enjoyed being a volunteer at RSVP and Meals on Wheels. She loved spending time with her family, especially during the Christmas season. She was loving, kind, quiet, generous and a gentle soul with a great sense of humor.

Survivors include her children, Scott (Kelli) of Becker, Teresa of Big Lake, Richard (Michael) of South Minneapolis; grandchildren, Trenton (Caitlin), Mason (Caylah), Reggie (Mckayla), Kamren (Molly), Bree-Onna; great grandchildren, Elliot and Kane; siblings, Ronald (Kathy) Robak of Oak Park; Carol (Marv) Hartneck of Hackensack; Richard (Linda) Robak of Oak Park; Mary (Thomas) Robak-Saari of Little Falls; puppie, Annabelle.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Richard in 2021.