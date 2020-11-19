Patricia A. Reberg, 90, Sauk Rapids

March 31, 1930 - November 18, 2020

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Patricia A. Reberg who passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. David Hinz and Rev. John Beck will officiate and burial will be at the church cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Pat was born on March 31, 1930 in Minneapolis to Harold and Irene (Gamache) Setchell. She was united in marriage to Milton Reberg on April 12, 1947 in Mason City, IA. Together, they have lived in the Sauk Rapids area since 1947. She raised their four boys and was proud to see them all graduate. Pat was a homemaker, and worked at Pleasant View School and the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in food service. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, and the Altar Guild for 12 years. Pat liked to make a lot of crafty things, such as, macrame, potpourri, yarn items, 3D pictures, and many others. She also enjoyed cross country skiing, golfing, fishing, gardening, puzzle books, and her favorite desert was ice cream. Pat was a caring and selfless woman, who had a great sense of humor and had a strong faith.

Pat is survived by her children, Tom (Linda) of Sauk Rapids, Dale (Sherry) of Brainerd, Gary (Pat) of Cook, and Dan (Kim) of Foley; sister, Diane Freund of West Lake, OH; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Milton of 60 years; and sister, Betty Burke.