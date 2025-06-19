Passenger Hurt in Crash Involving Pickup and Straight Truck

STAPLES (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash involving a trailer and a truck.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Wednesday at about 8:20 a.m. on Highway 10 in Morrison County.

A pickup pulling a trailer was westbound in front of a straight truck. The straight truck tried to pass the pickup and trailer and struck the rear of the trailer, causing both vehicles to go into the ditch.

A passenger in the pickup, 47-year-old Samuel Yorek of Little Falls, was taken to Lakewood Hospital in Staples with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

