Passenger Hurt in Crash Involving Pickup and Straight Truck
STAPLES (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash involving a trailer and a truck.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Wednesday at about 8:20 a.m. on Highway 10 in Morrison County.
A pickup pulling a trailer was westbound in front of a straight truck. The straight truck tried to pass the pickup and trailer and struck the rear of the trailer, causing both vehicles to go into the ditch.
A passenger in the pickup, 47-year-old Samuel Yorek of Little Falls, was taken to Lakewood Hospital in Staples with non-life-threatening injuries.
No one else was hurt in the crash.
