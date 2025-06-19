Passenger Hurt in Crash Involving Pickup and Straight Truck

Passenger Hurt in Crash Involving Pickup and Straight Truck

WJON

STAPLES (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash involving a trailer and a truck.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Wednesday at about 8:20 a.m. on Highway 10 in Morrison County.

A pickup pulling a trailer was westbound in front of a straight truck.  The straight truck tried to pass the pickup and trailer and struck the rear of the trailer, causing both vehicles to go into the ditch.

A passenger in the pickup, 47-year-old Samuel Yorek of Little Falls, was taken to Lakewood Hospital in Staples with non-life-threatening injuries.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

No one else was hurt in the crash.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Barenaked Ladies with Fastball and Guster at the Ledge Amphitheater

The Barenaked Ladies wrapped up a big week of headlining acts in June of 2025 with guests Fastball and Guster.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON