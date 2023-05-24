Pape Named 2023 ATHENA Award Recipient

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Women's Fund has announced this year's winner of its ATHENA Award.

Michelle Pape is being honored for her work throughout the community. Pape was chosen for the ATHENA Award because of her dedication to coaching and leading women at all stages of their careers.

Since 2004, Pape has been the Founder and Owner of Next Monday, which is an executive coaching company that focuses on personal and professional growth.

Along with her work at Next Monday, she is also a philanthropist and serves as a board member on the Capital Development Project Committee for the YMCA.

She will be honored on September 14th, at the 2023 Central Minnesota Community Foundation's Annual Celebration hosted at the Park Event Center.

