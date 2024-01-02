Community Foundation Looking For ATHENA Award Nominations

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Do you know a woman who has achieved professional excellence and inspires others in St. Cloud? Then the Women's Fund of the Central Minnesota Community Foundation wants to hear from you.

The Women's Fund is seeking nominations for the 2024 ATHENA Award to recognize outstanding women community leaders. Nominees must meet three criteria: achieved the highest level of professional excellence, contributes time to improve the quality of life for others, assists others in realizing their leadership potential.

Nominations will be accepted until February 28th, and the winner will be announced at the Women's Fund Dancing with our Stars on June 10th. To nominate someone visit: communitygiving.org/athenaaward or email Carrie Abfalter at cabfalter@communitygiving.org.

Past Recipients Include:

Michelle Pape - 2023

Geri Bechtold - 2022

Debra Leigh - 2021

Dorraine Larison - 2020

Bernie Perryman - 2019

Tarryl Clark - 2018

Linda Eich DesJardins - 2017

Lynn Grewing - 2016

Ann Cofell - 2015

Patricia Welter - 2014

