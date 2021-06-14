Leigh Named 2021 ATHENA Award Recipient

ST. CLOUD -- The Women's Fund has announced this year's winner of its ATHENA Award. Debra L. Leigh is being honored for her work throughout the community.

Leigh was chosen for the ATHENA Award because of her dedication to mentoring and leadership development of women over the years both professionally as an educator and personally as a community member.

Leigh is currently the Interim Vice President of Cultural Fluency, Equity and Inclusion at St. Cloud Technical and Community College. She has spent the majority of her professional career at St. Cloud State University starting as the Director of Dance.

In the community Leigh has been a member of several boards and organizations most recently she's been the Chair of the Central Minnesota Community Foundation's Board.

