Area Non-Profits Receive $92,500 in Grant Funding

ST. CLOUD -- Thirteen area organizations working to improve the lives of women and girls have been awarded grant funding.

The recipients of the 2019-2020 grants from the Women’s Fund and Julianne Williams Fund of the Central Minnesota Community Foundation were announced this (Thursday) morning.

The Women’s Fund awarded $70,000 to 10 organizations including $8,000 each to the St. Cloud Crisis Nursery, Terebinth Refuge, GREAT Theatre Camps, the Garden Leadership Project, Anna Marie’s Alliance, and the Center for Victims of Torture.

The Julianne Williams Fund awarded $22,500 to three organizations including $8,000 to both Terebinth Refuge and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota.

Since 1985, the Central Minnesota Community Foundation has given over $111 million in grants to area non-profits.