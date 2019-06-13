Six Area People Putting On Their Dancing Shoes for Charity

ST. JOSEPH -- The fourth annual "Dancing with Our Stars" fundraising event is coming up this Monday. It starts at 5:00 p.m. at the College of St. Benedict's Escher Auditorium and is organized by the Women's Fund.

The dance competition features six local people who have been paired with a professional dancer.

Co-Chair Nancy Gregson says they selected the dancers last fall.

So once we have the dancers we ask them to pick a charity that really has the Women's Fund in mind where we are supporting women and girls in the community.

The six benefiting charities this year are;

YMCA Supervised visits Program - dancer Michelle Pape

Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center - dancer Chris Jacques

Feeding Area Children Together - dancer Dr. Mary Beth Minser

Pathways for Youth - dancer Tanner Neubauer

Coborn Healing Center - dancer Melissa Blake

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota - dancer Chris Owen

Trisha Henderson is the other event co-chair from the Women's Fund. She says in addition to the money that has already been raised, another $39,000 will be on the line on Monday night.

First place receives an additional $15,000, second place is an additional $10,000, third place is an additional $5,000, and then 4th through 6th place get an additional $2,000, and then, of course, the judge's choice.

Scoring for the competition is 40 percent from the judge's score and 60 percent from dollars raised.

Tickets for Monday's event are still available .