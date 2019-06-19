Perryman Named 2019 ATHENA Award Winner

ST. CLOUD -- The 2019 ATHENA Award recipient is a longtime St. Cloud area businesswoman who worked her way up through the ranks of what had been a male-dominated industry.

Bernie Perryman was one of only a handful of women salespersons when she started working for Anheuser Busch in 1982. Since then, she worked her way up to director of sales and ultimately President and CEO of local Anheuser Busch distributor C & L Distributing. From there, Perryman left to take over two Batteries Plus Bulbs stores in the St. Cloud area.

Perryman has also served on numerous boards and committees, mentored young women professionals and worked to make the community a better place.

The ATHENA Award is presented by the Women's Fund of the Central Minnesota Community Foundation and recognizes central Minnesota women who have achieved excellence in their careers and who inspire others.

Perryman will be honored at the foundation's annual dinner in September.