Making Strides Walk Set for Saturday [PODCAST]

The American Cancer Society is holding their "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer" walk Saturday starting at 8 a.m. at St. Cloud State University. Kim Orn from the American Cancer Society and cancer survivor and owner of Batteries Plus Bulbs in the St. Cloud Area Bernie Perryman joined me on WJON today. Bernie told her story of being diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer and the process she went through to overcome it. Listen to the conversation below.

Saturday's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event is the culmination of a year's worth of preparation for the American Cancer Society. Kim says preparations for next year's event will start Saturday. Learn more about this year's event and how you can participate and/or contribute.