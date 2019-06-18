Dancing With Our Stars Event Raises Nearly $200,000

ST. CLOUD -- It was another successful night of dancing by local celebrities. The fourth annual "Dancing with Our Stars" fundraising event raised nearly $200,000 Monday night for organization benefiting women and girls.

Six local celebrities were paired up with professional dancers and danced for a charity of their choosing at the College of St. Benedict's Escher auditorium.

The first place winner was Tanner Neubauer from Integration Fitness and his partner, Samantha Collen. They raised over $55,000 for Pathways 4 Youth.

The event was hosted by the Women's Fund of Central Minnesota Community Foundation.

Since 2002, dozens of organizations have benefited from the over $1-million in grants awarded through the Women's Fund.