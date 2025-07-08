Beeranthropy will take place Wednesday July 16. It is a fundraising event where every sip supports RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) in St. Cloud. Support will help with benefits such as fuel and transit costs so they can continue delivering essential services in the St. Cloud area community.

The event

The event will take place from 3-10 p.m. at Pantown Brewing Company at 408 37th Ave North in St. Cloud. The event will include a variety of beverage options including local craft beer and soda. Dinner will be available courtesy of Custom Catering served 4:30-7:30 p.m. It will include Slow Roasted Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Creamy Coleslaw & Homestyle Kettle Chips.

Live Music and More

There will be live music from "The Silver Sluggards", a silent auction and fun activities throughout the night, prize giveaways and an opportunity to meet RSVP volunteers & staff.

The Match

RSVP says thanks to the generosity of the Steve and Mary Little Foundation, every donation to RSVP will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $4,000. Bring cash (ATM on site), your checkbook or donate online and support RSVP volunteers.