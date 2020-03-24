Dancing With Our Stars Event Canceled, Vowed To Return Next Year

ST. CLOUD -- The Women's Fund of Central Minnesota Community Foundation has announced they are canceling this years "Dancing With Our Stars" event.

Organizers say while it was a difficult decision, the health and safety of everyone involved was more important.

The foundation says they plan to bring the event back next year featuring the same Community Stars, professional dancers and benefiting charities.

The event was originally scheduled for June 15th at the College of St. Benedict.

