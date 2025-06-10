Pair Of Big Lucky Lottery Winners in Minnesota Monday Night
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There were two big lucky lottery winners in Minnesota on Monday night.
The Minnesota State Lottery says we had another $50,000 winner in the Powerball game. The ticket was sold at the Cross Roads Convenience and Liquor Store in Iron.
The jackpot for the Powerball game was not won on Monday night, so the estimated jackpot for the next drawing grows to $65 million.
Also, there was a winner in the North 5 game. The winning ticket worth $73,413 was sold at the Hi-Vee store in Maplewood.
Get our free mobile app
The jackpot for the North 5 game now resets to $25,000.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Community Dancers Hit The Stage For A Cause This June
- World Food Tour: Urban Gyro & Grill in St. Cloud
- Sauk Rapids, SR-R Considering Partnership On New ECC Building
- St. Cloud Hospice Launches Veterans Care Campaign
- Construction Starting On New Eatery On St. Cloud's East End
LOOK: The Funniest Animal Photos of 2024
The 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards reveal the hilarious side of nature, with a flailing squirrel taking the top prize and plenty of giggles along the way. Keep scrolling for the wildly hysterical (and maybe a bit cute) photos.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz