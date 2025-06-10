Pair Of Big Lucky Lottery Winners in Minnesota Monday Night

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There were two big lucky lottery winners in Minnesota on Monday night.

The Minnesota State Lottery says we had another $50,000 winner in the Powerball game. The ticket was sold at the Cross Roads Convenience and Liquor Store in Iron.

The jackpot for the Powerball game was not won on Monday night, so the estimated jackpot for the next drawing grows to $65 million.

Also, there was a winner in the North 5 game. The winning ticket worth $73,413 was sold at the Hi-Vee store in Maplewood.

The jackpot for the North 5 game now resets to $25,000.

