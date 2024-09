Owen J. Becker, 70, Avon

November 23, 1953 - September 6, 2024

attachment-Owen Becker loading...

Owen Joseph Becker, 70, of Avon, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House surrounded by his loved ones. A Mass of Christian Burial for Owen will take place at 11:00 AM, on Friday, September 13th, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna with visitation one hour prior. Father Gregory Mastey will be officiating. Owen will be laid to rest after mass at Arban Cemetery in Avon, MN.

Born on November 23, 1953, to Raymond Sr. and Emily (Vasecka) Becker, Owen grew up on a family farm where he learned to keep busy and fix things for himself. Owen worked for 37 years at Electrolux as a manufacturer until his retirement in 2016. Never one to sit idle, Owen was a Renaissance man who enjoyed tinkering with cars, carpentry, bird watching, cooking, gardening, and even painting ceramics.

A generous provider, Owen always made sure his daughters were cared for and without want. Owen ensured every trip out, even the typical ones, was exciting and memorable. They went for “Sunday Drives,” to flea markets, roller-skating, and fishing.

Left to cherish Owen’s memory are his daughters, Julie (Mike) Lemke and Pamela (Chad Wruck) Becker; mother, Emily Becker; siblings, Theresa Johannes and Peter Becker Sr.; grandchildren, Jacob (Sara) Lemke and Tyler (Grace Woitalla) Lemke; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Owen is preceded in death by his father; brother, Raymond Jr.; sisters, Pauline Lichy and Ann Becker; daughter, Jennifer Becker; mother of his daughters, Diane Becker; brother-in-law, Leroy Johannes; and nephew, Timothy Johannes.