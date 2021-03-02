Ovie And The Franchise – March 2nd

Every week, Jay and Dave drop all of their very important and pressing job duties to record another episode of "Hang Up and Listen." You're welcome.

This week, Jay and Dave dive into a number of topics including Richard Pitino's fate as the coach of the perpetually dysfunctional Gopher basketball team.

-Where did Little Richard go wrong and how long ago did the Athletic Department realize a change was needed? What kind of coach would Jay like to see take over the team... a young upstart? A grizzled veteran? Himself?

-Spring Training games are underway with some new rules, including teams being able to throw in the towel if their pitcher looks gassed to move on to the next inning. Also, the baseball will be deadened this year- how will that affect the "Bomba Squad?"

- It's getting harder and harder to find the Twins, Wild and Timberwolves on TV. Ok, maybe the last one isn't totally a bad thing. Is this going to affect the teams moving forward?

- The Wild are looking great this season. A lot of credit is rightfully given to rookie Kirill Kaprizov, but coach Dean Evason also deserves merit for his work behind the bench.

- Today is the anniversary of Wilt Chamberlain's 100 point game. Will this record ever be topped?

- Today is also the anniversary of Randy Moss' trade to the (then) Oakland Raiders.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on AM 1240 and FM 95.3 WJON, with "Ovie and the Franchise" airing on Tuesday afternoons.