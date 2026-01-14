The Twins Winter Caravan is just one week away and tickets are still available for the event on Wednesday January 21. The Twins did not make a public night stop in St. Cloud in 2025 but are back this year. This year's emcee is Cory Provus from Twins TV.... he joined me on WJON today.

The Plan

The event this year in St. Cloud will be Wednesday January 21st at the Sterling Catering Grand Ballroom in the Kelly Inn. Program starts at 7pm, doors open at 6:00. Pitchers Justin Topa and Mick Abel and former Twin and current bullpen coach, Latroy Hawkins will be here. The Twins also recently added General Manager Jeremy Zoll and mascot TC Bear to the guest list. Provus says Twins Caravan "is the one time of year we get to come to you", the fan. He says the event allows for one on one time with these players and staff members.

Potential of Twins Players

Provus says the event allows for fans to ask questions and learn more about the players and staff in attendance. He says Topa will play a big role in the Twins bullpen in 2026 but it remains to be seen if he'll be given the chance to close games. Provus says the Twins see Abel is a starting pitching prospect with a high ceiling. He says Abel was the top pitching prospect in his draft class and was a top pitching prospect in the Phillies organization before the Twins acquired him from Philadelphia in the Jhoan Duran trade.

Tickets

Tickets are available only at the WJON studios located at 640 Lincoln Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud. Cost is $8 per ticket. (Cash and Check Only) Kids 5 and under get in free with a kids ticket. A ballpark style meal is included courtesy of Sterling Catering. The guests will be available to answer questions and sign autographs. (1 item only please)

Donate

Attendees are encouraged to bring a non perishable food item to donate to Catholic Charities Food Shelf courtesy of Thrivent Financial.

For a Good Cause

All proceeds go to benefit St. Cloud area youth baseball and softball.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Cory Provus, click below.