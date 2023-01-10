Twins Winter Caravan Stopping in St. Cloud in 2 Weeks

Tickets are still available for the Twins Winter Caravan which is stopping in St. Cloud on Tuesday January 24th at Rivers Edge Convention Center. The guest list includes 3rd baseman Jose Miranda, utility player Nick Gordon, 1st base coach Tommy Watkins, and former Twin and current broadcaster Dan Gladden. Kris Atteberry from the Twins Radio Network will be the emcee for the event.

The event in St. Cloud is set to start at 7:00 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. It will include a program, question and answer session and autograph session. Tickets are $6 (cash and check only please), kids 5 and under get in free with a kids ticket. A ballpark style meal is included courtesy of Custom Catering by Short Stop. All proceeds from the event go to benefit St. Cloud area youth baseball and softball.

The St. Cloud Rox and the Fan Zone will also have a presence at the event.

Tickets are available only at the Townsquare Media studios which is located at 640 Lincoln Ave. Southeast in St. Cloud.