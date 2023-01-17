Madonna Playing the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul This Summer

Madonna is coming back to Minnesota! It was just announced that Madonna: The Celebration Tour is coming to the Xcel Energy Center on July 30th.

Madonna: The Celebration Tour. 4 Decades of Music - featuring her Greatest Hits live at #MyXEC on July 30!

With a music career spanning four decades, and countless pop culture moments to pull from, you know this show is not one to miss. Madonna has been the star of multiple-top grossing tours in the past and I'm sure this one will be no exception to the rule.

The special guest for this tour is also worth mentioning, Bob the Drag Queen will be on the road with Madonna. Bob the Drag Queen was the winner of Season 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Tickets for this concert go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. Here is the link to buy your Madonna tickets.

