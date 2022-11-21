Have someone on your Christmas list that LOVES the Minnesota State Fair? This would be the perfect opportunity to cross them off your shopping list before the holidays even start.

The Minnesota State Fair is doing a one-day-only flash sale on admission tickets for the 2023 event.

Lowest price of the year! State Fair admission tickets make great gifts for all the fair fans on your list (don’t forget about yourself)! This $12 Flash Sale offer is only good TOMORROW, Tuesday, Nov. 22, while supplies last. Limit of 8 tickets per order, one order per customer.

If you miss the flash sale on Tuesday the 22nd, 2023 pre-fair admission tickets will go on sale Monday, Nov. 28, at the 2022 pre-fair discount price of $14.

When you buy tickets they will be delivered via email for you to print at home. And to add a little pizazz to the gifting portion of this, the Minnesota State Fair even created a digital print-at-home card you can put the ticket printouts in.

The Minnesota State Fair is slotted for August 24th - September 4th, 2023.

Here is the link to buy tickets during the flash sale that is happening on November 22nd.

